Ivor Walters Primary School Graduation 2017

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Under its Theme, “Leave a Trail where There is no Path”, the Ivor Walters Primary School held its graduation at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

It was held under the distinguished patronage of Mr.and Mrs. Orvis Tyson.

The ceremony began with the Invocation which was followed by the National Anthem.

Chairperson of the ceremony, Mr. Rudy Browne gave the opening remarks. He indicated, that he was pleased to have been asked to be a part of such a significant occasion. Browne noted that he himself is a past graduate of the institution and pointed out that all of his children also attended the school. He told them that they should not ease up when they go to secondary school and urged them to keep working hard. He said that they should always adhere to the school’s motto, “Aim at the stars and you will reach the sky”.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Janice Richards delivered the annual school report. She told the gathering, that the school had performed very well over the past year. She noted that the school did well academics and in the area of sports. Richards pointed out, that for the Gulf Insurance Primary School Meet, the school was on its way to first place, but lost its way in the latter stages and came third. However, she said that for the second consecutive year, the football team was victorious. She lauded star player Damarie Mitchell, who scored the most goals in the competition for the past three years. She also pointed out, that the school has made it to the final of the cricket tournament.

The Principal told the students not to lose focus, as the next level will be more difficult. She indicated, that they should stay away from the negative use of the internet as it can cause them to get caught up with unnecessary things. She also encouraged the parents to keep working with their children, noting that they can accomplish great things with their help. In closing, Mrs. Richards thanked the staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. She made special mention of Mrs. Alison Hill, who will be departing the school after eleven sterling years of service. She wished her well in her future endeavors, and told her that they are forever grateful.

Former student and tutor at the school, Ms. Ercia Blake, gave the feature address. Blake told the students, that they should keep their eyes on the prize. She pointed out that they should not get caught up with anyone that would encourage them to skip school or to not do their homework. She also highlighted the strengths of some of the students and told them to keep working hard. She said that once they strive for excellence, they can achieve great things. She made mention of Damarie Mitchell, saying that he can be football’s next Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo.

The Valedictory Speech was give by Pearl Clarke. Clarke gained a pass mark of 93% for Test of Standards. She was the island’s top girl and the second best student overall. She indicated that they have done well, but it would not have been possible without God’s help. Clarke said that their journey had many sunny days, but there were also some rainy days as well. She pointed out that they lived well as a group, and tried to help each other in whatever way they could have. She said that the teachers worked very diligently with them, and went the extra mile at all times. In closing, Clarke thanked her parents for always being there for her.

The distribution of the certificates was done by Mr. and Mrs. Tyson.

The vote of thanks was given by Ms. Taresia Browne.