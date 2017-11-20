IWPS presents to PINK LILY CANCER CARE

Charlestown-Nevis-The student council at the Ivor Walters Primary School, continues in its endeavours to lead the school into positive paths.

During the morning assembly session at the school recently, young Miss Leanna Liburd, the president of the student council, presented a cheque to the Pink Lily Cancer Care Association.

It was explained that the student council had led the entire school body into being involved in a walkathon, which helped to raise the specific funds acquired.

The walkathon was completed several days before the presentation of the cheques and saw the involvement of not only the students, but teachers and a few parents.

Leanna, in presenting the cheque, explained that the student body was concerned about the number of cases of cancer on the island and wanted to help in their own little way to alleviate the resulting pain and suffering associated with the dreaded disease.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the Pink Lilly Cancer Care Association, was Miss Tracey Parris who applauded the student body and indeed the entire school for their thoughtfulness and considerable effort.

She noted that the contribution would go a long way to help persons who are affected by the disease.

She also used the opportunity to present the members of the student council with the most recent edition of Pink Lily Cancer Care T-shirts, which were gratefully accepted by the students.

