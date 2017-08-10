Jade Romain crowned Miss Caribbean 2017

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- A number of persons turned out at the Nevis Cultural Complex on Monday, August 7, 2017 to witness the staging of Miss Caribbean Culture Pageant 2017.

Ten contestants competed for the prestigious title of Miss Caribbean 2017.

The battle amongst the contestants was extremely competitive from the inception. All the participants personified grace and determination as they competed against each other in four judged segments.

At the end of the evening, Miss St. Maarten, Shanicia Powell was placed second runner-up with 1221 points. She captured Best Talent and Interview. First runner-up was awarded to Miss St. Lucia, Tyler Theophane with a total of 1227 points. She was victorious in the Evening Wear and Best Question&Answer Segments.

Miss Dominica, Jade Romain was crowned Miss Caribbean 2017 gaining a total of 1253 points.