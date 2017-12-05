Jaguars, Scorpions Complete Victory

JOHN’S, Antigua –Half-centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Test batsman Leon Johnson formalised an eight-wicket victory for runaway leaders and reigning three-time champions Guyana Jaguars over Barbados Pride in the Digicel 4-Day Championship on Sunday.

Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was unbeaten on 62 and Johnson made 61, as the Jaguars, successfully chased 178 for victory on the final day of their fifth-round match at the Guyana National Stadium.

At Sabina Park, Jamaica Scorpions captain Nikita Miller completed a memorable match to set his side up for a comfortable 10-wicket victory over win-less Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Pride (294) & (197) lost to Jaguars (314) & 181-2 by 10 wickets in Providence, Guyana

The younger Chanderpaul and Johnson shared 117 for the second wicket to ensure the home team had little trouble, as the home team wrapped up their fourth victory of the season close to an hour before the scheduled close.

Earlier, Pride, starting the day on 126 for seven, were bowled out about an hour after the scheduled start.

Windies “A” Team fast bowler Keon Joseph ensured there was no comeback story for the Pride, when he collected their last three wickets cheaply to end with 4-38 from 12.5 overs.

Windies One-day all-rounder Jonathan Carter showed some fight with a defiant, top score of 53 for the Pride and left-handed wicketkeeper/batsman Mario Rampersaud was not out on 27.

Former Windies Under-19 World Cup-winning all-rounder Keem Paul was named Player-of-the-Match for his wickets in the match which undermined the Pride’s batting.

Volcanoes (200) & (186) lost to Scorpions (352) & 35-0 in Kingston, Jamaica

Miller grabbed three of the last four Volcanoes second innings wickets to end with 8-54 from 32.5 overs. He finished with match figures of 13-114, making him a shoo-in for the Player-of-the-Match award.

Set a modest 35 for their second straight victory of the season, Scorpions easily got over the finish line without losing a wicket.

They are now unbeaten in four matches, since losing their first-round contest to the Jaguars.