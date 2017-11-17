Jamaica Post Sizeable Total on Day One

The fourth round in the regional Cricket tournament commenced on Thursday 16th November 2017.

A key match is ongoing at Warner Park in St. Kitts, where the home team, Leewards Hurricanes are engaging the Jamaica Scorpions.

The Scorpions won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Leewards bowlers generally bowled well but the fielders floored a few crucial chances, which along with some stodgy batting, helped them to close day one, with a sizeable 315 for 7.

Three batsmen scored half centuries: Palmer; Fudadin and Campbell.

The most successful bowler for the Leewards thus far, has been skipper Rahkeem Cornwall, who has three scalps.

Summarized scores: Jamaica Scorpions 315 for 7: Palmer 78*; Fudadin 58; Campbell 57

Rahkeem Cornwall 3 for 82