Jamie Cornelius Stars in Leewards Win

By:Curtis Morton

Jamie Cornelius, was the stand out batsman as the Leewards under 19 team, stuttered in the chase of a small score made by their Windwards counterparts.

This, as the one day series of the WICB regional under 19 tournament continued on Thursday 17th August.

The matchup between the two teams, took place at the Edgar Gilbert Park in Molineux and despite heavy rains, the previous night, the grounds men did such a superb job that the match commenced on time.

The Windwards batted first and after a stodgy opening partnership of 19, wickets fell at regular intervals, interspersed with a couple of rain breaks.

They eventually got to 135 all out.

The Leewards were off to a confident and rapid start, with Jamie Cornelius smacking the ball to all parts of the ground, accompanied by a more sedate, Kareem Henry. It looked as if they were going to overhaul the target for no loss, but cricket remains a funny, old game.

Henry went caught with the score on 102 and Cornelius followed suit, with the score on 104.

Thereafter, the Leewards’ procession started, as it soon became the Sealron Williams show.

He bagged 5 for 17 and held the Leewards team in a strangle hold.

However, they just barely managed to squeeze over the line, for the loss of 7 wickets.

136 for 7 at the end, to win by 3 wickets.

Summarized scores: Windwards 135 all out in 40.5 overs: Darron Nedd 41*; Alick Athanaze 29; Johnnel Eugene 19

Mikyle Louis 4 for 22; Shacoy Floyd 2 for 23; Kian Pemberton; Dimitri Adams and Elroy Francis 1 wicket each

Leewards 136 for 7 in 37.2 overs: Jamie Cornelius 61; Kadeem Henry 26

Sealron Williams 5 for 17

Leewards won by 3 wickets