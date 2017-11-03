Jamkitmev’s Jamaica National Heroes Day Gospel Concert 2017 in Nevis.

Charlestown, Nevis, St Kitts & Nevis; 2 November 2017: The Nevis Chapter of the Jamaican Kittitian Nevisian (JamKitNev) Association held its 2nd Jamaica National Heroes Day Celebration Gospel Concert under the theme “My Soul Says Yes” on Friday, 27 October 2017 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), Charlestown, Nevis.

The Event was off to a somewhat late start due to unforeseen circumstances, but Vice President (Nevis) Winston Morrison started off with a robust prayer inviting the presence of God and encouraging all within the range of his voice to adopt the theme of the evening’s Event, before handing over to Master of Ceremonies (MC), Mr. Leostone Morrison. To get things going in official fashion MC Morrison invited Mrs. Veronique Pemberton to sing the National Anthem of Saint Kitts & Nevis followed by the a cappella presentation of the National Anthem of Jamaica by Mr. Wayne Moore and Mrs. Andrea Moore.

The Jamaican Choral, directed by Mr. Moore, ministered with two songs. The first “You Make Me Stronger” was led by Mr. Wayne Wilson & Miss Talia Barnett. “My Soul Says Yes” was the second item presented by the Group which was led by Mr. Wayne Wilson. Miss Barnett and Mr. Wilson each returned to the stage later to present solo items which were also practiced under the guidance of Mr. Moore.

Mrs. Velona Claxton, Mrs. Ann Marie Smith and Mrs. Andrea Moore, who are all members of the Jamaican Choral, treated the audience to a trio presentation in which each had sections she lead, plus memorable harmonies. This presentation also benefited from Mr. Moore’s expertise.

The G-Band, Renford Dore, Allister Dore, Nneka Alie, the Pentecostal Assembly Spanish Church Group, and the Bethel Apostolic Church Group all ministered in song as their contribution to the Event, with all inviting worship and praise. Adria Hanley ministered beautifully in dance to the song ‘We Give You Glory Lord’.

Of course the opportunity could not have been missed to remind the audience about the Celebration behind the Concert, so President of JamKitNev Association, Miss Carol Phillips, gave a presentation about Jamaica National Heroes Day drawing heavily from the official speeches by the Governor General, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition of Jamaica which were issued for Heritage Week and National Heroes Day 2017.

The evening’s proceedings climaxed with Minister Orville Liddie of St. Kitts and his group ministering in song and leading the audience into worship.

Outgoing Secretary Treasurer of JamKitNev Association, Mr. Orette Smith, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the Association in the form of a song.

Part proceeds from this Concert will go towards Hurricane Relief Efforts for the recovery of our brothers and sisters in neighbouring islands that were recently affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.