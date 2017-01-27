LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – Teenaged opener Amir Jangoo stroked his second successive half-century as Campus Colleges and Campuses Marooners defeated ICC Americas by seven wickets to post their second win of the Regional Super50 here Thursday.

Chasing a paltry 182 for victory at Windward Cricket Club, Marooners cruised to their target in the 46th over, with the 19-year-old Jangoo hitting a top score of 52.

Kyle Corbin carried his side over the line with a fluent, unbeaten 47 while Cassius Burton struck 38 and captain Jamal Smith, 36.

Fast bowler Keon Harding hard earlier produced a superb 10-over spell of two for 27 to help restrict ICC Americas to 181 for nine off their 50 overs.

His Man-of-the-Match effort was supported by seamer Jermaine Levy (2-43) and off-spinner Vikash Mohan (2-45) who finished with two wickets piece.

Summarized Scores:

ICC AMERICAS 181 for nine off 50 overs (Timroy Allen 43, Hakeem Dobson 28, Nikhil Dutta 26, Kamar Leverock 26, Saad bin Zafar 25; Keon Harding 2-27, Jermaine Levy 2-43, Vikash Mohan 2-45)

MAROONERS 184 for three off 45.4 overs (Amir Jangoo 52, Kyle Corbin 47 not out, Cassius Burton 38 not out, Jamal Smith 36)