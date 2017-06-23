Javani Tyson x1 Wins First Under 19 trial match

The Nevis Cricket Association is currently in the process of organizing representative teams for the island, in the under 17 and under 19 categories.

In this regard, a trial match was played between the selected players on Thursday 22nd June.

The Marcus Dubberry X1 won the toss and batted after a delayed start due to an affected bowler’s run up.

The early batsmen were under immediate pressure as seamers Javani Tyson and Malik Semper bowled tight lines and reaped early success.

They however managed to get to 109 all out in 28.3 overs.

The Javani Tyson X1 in response, cruised to 110 for 4 in 28 overs, led by an excellent knock by Carlon Tuckett of 41 not out, to win the game.

Summarized scores:

Marcus Dubberry X1: 109 all out in 28.3 overs: Tejarie Clarke 25; Jamie Cornelius 24

Sharma 2 for 16; Jaden Carmichael 2 for 23; Malik Semper 2 for 26; Javani Tyson 1

Javani Tyson X1 110 for 4 in 28 overs: Carlon Tuckett 41*; Shevon Jeffers 24; N’Cozie George 20*

Somaru; Jamie Cornelius and Tewan prentice, all got 1 wicket each

Marcus Dubberry X1 winning by 6 wickets