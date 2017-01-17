The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come in to its office on the 2nd floor of the Treasury Chambers Building on the corner of Church and Central Street, to apply to fill a number of vacancies that exist within several companies.

The positions being advertised are caretaker assistant, cleaner, farm worker, electrician, plumber, cook/chef, pest control operator/driver, general helper, trimmer, sales clerk, cashier, kitchen worker, waitress and bartender/server. Applications are also invited for labourer, carpenter, gardener/landscaper, sales representative and LPG driver.

For additional information telephone 762-1029 or 662-2075.