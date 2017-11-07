JOBS AND SERVICES Grow in Line with TOURISM Demand for ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, NOVEMBER 6TH, 2017 (PRESS SEC) – Hotels and tourism projects are hiring, reflecting confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis. This confidence was apparent earlier this year, for instance, when Delta Air Lines announced plans for there to be “more flying to St. Kitts and Nevis this winter from JFK and ATL.”

Just in time, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour – the first Park Hyatt hotel in the Caribbean – opened its doors on November 1st. The 126-room luxury resort has the following positions available: accounts receivable clerk, bell attendant, director of finance, event services manager, executive housekeeper, recreation attendant, server – restaurant, security officer (seasonal), and spa attendant (male).

“From employing more than 800 Kittitian staff in the opening phases to working with local purveyors for restaurant ingredients, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour brings forward the island’s warm hospitality throughout guests’ entire experience,” said Flor van de Vaart, general manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour. “We are confident guests will enjoy highly personalized service amidst our luxurious and sophisticated environment,” he added.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour has received many plaudits in the press, even making the cut onto coveted lists such as Forbes’ 17 Hot Hotel Openings This Summer, The New York Times’ Hotel and Resorts to Travel to in 2017, Travel + Leisure’s Hotel Openings to Watch Out for in 2017, The Globe and Mail’s World’s hottest and hautest new hotels for 2017, The Telegraph’s The 28 best new hotels for 2017, Forbes’ 25 New Luxury Hotels That Come Highly Recommended, and Vogue’s 2016 Hottest Hotels: The 16 Most Anticipated Openings.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while touring the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour grounds on Saturday, July 29th, 2017, commended Range Developments and Kier Construction Limited, noting that the project “has provided a livelihood for over 800-plus persons residing in St. Kitts and Nevis, and we are happy for this kind of economic activity and the multiplier effect of this throughout the economy.”

The St. Kitts Marriott Resort, which currently employs approximately 550 employees and next year will celebrate its 15th anniversary, recently advertised over 30 vacancies. By the end of last month, there were 26 still available positions, namely engineering supervisor, loss prevention supervisor, culinary supervisor (2), accounting clerk, cook (6), pastry cook, bartender (3), server (2), banquet server, banquet houseman, pool technician, golf groundskeeper, loss prevention officer (3), spa nail technician, and Marriott Vacation Club International (MVCI) housekeeping supervisor.

Last month, Christophe Harbour Development Company, Kittitian Hill, Royal St.. Kitts Hotel, and Timothy Beach Resort also advertised several openings.

Boat International, a publication that bills itself as the global authority in superyachting, reported that this year marks the fifth consecutive year of increased superyacht visits to St. Kitts and Nevis, with Christophe Harbour having experiencing a 20 per cent growth in superyachts frequenting the marina.

“Our services here are growing in line with demand, and we are getting ready for our third vibrant season at Christophe Harbour,” director of yachting Aeneas Hollins commented back in August.

Last Friday, Travel Daily News International featured Christophe Harbour’s superyacht marina online, stating that, “The Marina offers a variety of services for visiting vessels, including in-ship fueling, dedicated crew amenities and crew concierge, YU Lounge private jet terminal for expedited arrivals and departures, and a host of expanded services including onsite provisioning.”