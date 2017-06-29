Jocelyn Liburd Primary School host 30th annual Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremony

Under the patronage of Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Liburd, the Jocelyn Liburd Primary School located in Gingerland, Nevis hosted its 30th annual graduation and prize-giving ceremony.

The event occurred on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the St. George’s Anglican Church under the theme, ‘You are the architect of your own life’.

This year saw a total of twenty-seven (27) students graduating.

The valedictory speech was given by Eldon Liburd, who for received the award for Most Outstanding Performance in Language Arts and Social Studies in the 2017 Test of Standards examinations in his class Grade 6 A1. Eldon also received the Principal’s Award, and was one of three students who were awarded for obtaining an average of 80% and above for this year’s Test of Standards.

The Premier’s Award for Most Outstanding Girl and Boy in Test of Standards went to Alexzandra Weekes and Haphaney Leitch respectively.

Alexzandra, also captured the best female Test of Standards results for her class, Grade 6 A2 in Language Arts and Social Studies, while Haphaney captured the best male Test of Standard Award for his class in Mathematics and Science. Haphaney was also the only student to receive the Hon. Vance Amory Excellence Award in the form of a scholarship.

There were a total of over forty (40) awards, and special prizes handed out. This year’s featured address was delivered by retired public servant, Ms. Angelica Elliott.