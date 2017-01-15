Congressman Lewis said he did not regard Mr Trump as a legitimate president

Politicians, entertainers and others have come to the defence of a US civil rights campaigner, Congressman John Lewis, who has become embroiled in a row with President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Lewis was “all talk” and should focus on his constituents, after he said Mr Trump was not a legitimate president.Read More..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38623881