Joint Operations between SSU, Drug Squad, K9 Unit and Anti-Gang Unit Proves Successful

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 03, 2016, (RSCNPF): Several rounds of ammunition, weapons and bulletproof vests were found following joint operations between the Special Service Unit (SSU), the Drug Squad, the K9 Unit and the Anti-Gang unit.

The operation began sometime after 8 p.m. on October 02, 2017 and ran until about 5 a.m. the following day. Found were seventy (70) rounds of .22 caliber, fifty-seven (57) rounds of 7.62 caliber, fifty (50) rounds of 5.56 caliber, twenty-one (21) rounds of 9MM caliber, nine (9) rounds of .38 and 3 bulletproof vests, along with one (1) AK 47 and one (1) semi-automatic 9MM pistol.

This brings the total number of weapons seized for the year so far to forty-two (42). One person has been taken into police custody in relation to some of the find, while another was taken into custody for an illegal substance that was found during the one of the exercises.

These operations are among several measures that are being taken by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to reduce crime and violence in the Federation. Though a dangerous job, Tactical Commander with the RSCNPF, Superintendent Adolph Adams, is assuring the public that his unit is committed to the fight against criminal activities in the Federation.

“Our constant efforts to keep gang violence in check and our targeted intelligence operations are reaping benefits as we see a decrease in a number of crimes, mainly violent crimes,” Superintendent Adams said.

As the tourism season has already begun and the festive season is approaching, an increase in the number of events, visitor arrivals and returning nationals will demand an increased presence of security agencies, especially the police. The RSCNPF is determined to sustain their efforts throughout the season in order to “continue the downward trend in crime” Adams added.

“With the public’s help, the Tactical Unit will, no doubt, continue its role in making the Federation a safe place,” said the Superintendent.