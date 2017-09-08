Jose Strengthens to a Major Hurricane in the Atlantic; Watches, Warnings Issued for Parts of Northern Leeward Islands

Story Highlights

Jose has strengthened to a major hurricane in the Atlantic.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of northern Leeward Islands.

Jose has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean – the third major hurricane of the 2017 season – and may become a concern for portions of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Jose is currently located more than 600 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west at 15 to 20 mph.Read More….https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/tropical-storm-hurricane-jose-forecast-atlantic