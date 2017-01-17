Mr Trudeau said he was "more than happy" to answer questions in relation to his winter getaway

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is under investigation over a holiday he took on the private island of billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader Aga Khan.

Mr Trudeau and his family were guests at the Aga Khan’s home in the Bahamas at the new year.

The federal ethics commissioner must now determine if the visit violated conflict of interest rules.