Juvenile Charged In St Paul’s Shooting Incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 09, 2017 (RSCNPF): A suspect taken into custody on suspicion of the shooting death of one person in St. Pauls and injuring two on Tuesday (June 6) others has been arrested, formally charged and cautioned.

Arrested and charged is a seventeen year old male Juvenile from the western area of St. Kitts.

He was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of murder which was committed on Tuesday (June 06).

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Head of the Crime Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Andre Mitchell said, “This is a most unfortunate situation for all concerned. It is time for us to take stock in our homes and communities. Today two families are grieving…Let us make a concerted effort to stop this senseless violence.”

The general public can share information with the Police by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.