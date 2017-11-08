KEON PEMBERTON off to GRENADA

Nevisian speedster, Keon Pemberton leaves for Grenada today, where he will link up with his team mates in the West Indies under 19 team, which is preparing for the next under 19 world cup.

Pemberton indicated on Tuesday, that he will be undergoing a fitness test and would then be part of two 50 overs trial matches, after which the final squad to represent the Windies, will be selected.

Looking cool and calm, as he held his prized puppy, MICAH, close to him, Keon thanked his sister Michelle and Delvon Clarke, for assisting him with his fitness training and also had a word of thanks for MICAH as well, who seemingly had something to express as well.

The Cricket loving public on Nevis, wishes the young fast bowler well, in his quest to reach the highest level of the game.