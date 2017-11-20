Keon Pemberton Selected To Windies Under 19 Squad

By:Curtis Morton

During the grand Primary Schools, Football finals, that was staged at the ET Willett Park on Friday 17th November, 2017 there was a brief pause for a necessary cause, as the breaking news story was revealed to the sizeable crowd on hand, that youthful Nevisian speedster, Keon Pemberton, was indeed confirmed as a selectee, to the Windies under 19 squad.

Later, Keon arrived at the park, accompanied by Nevis’ Cricket chief, Denrick Liburd and one of his brothers.

Liburd indicated that he had that same afternoon, received email confirmation from Cricket West Indies, of which he is a Director, confirming Pemberton’s selection to the team.

Pemberton stated that he had fared well in the recent trial matches held in Grenada. In match one, he got 1 wicket for 20 runs and in match two, he picked up three wickets for 20 runs.

He took time out to thank his parents, his siblings, his coaches and all who would have helped him thus far and vowed to continue to work hard so that he can produce good results for the Windies youth team and beyond.