By:Curtis Morton

The Jocelyn Liburd Primary school held its annual cross country event for junior boys and girls, which effectively represented students from grades one and two at the school, on Wednesday 1st February.

In the girls’ race, Kezonique Herbert of Red house, pulled away from everyone else to become the clear cut winner, while in the boys’ race, after an initial burst by N/kiedre Hendrickson, Joshua Liburd stormed home in first place, to create a new record.

The top ten placers in each category were as follows:

Cross Country Jnr Girls

Kezonique Herbert (Red) 3:35:58 2. Na’aliyah Smithen (Green) 3:45:04 3. Cullenya Lewis (Blue) 3:57:13 4. Zariana Claxton (Green) 5. K’Tayvia Fyfield (Blue) 6. Javeldra Weekes (Red) 7. T’Niyah Bolan (Red) 8. Vashti Smithen (Red) 9. Rayna Williams (Green) 10. Areyannna Archibald (Blue)

Cross Country Jnr Boys

Joshua Liburd (Red) 3:10:31 (Record) Rejean Warner (Red) 3:23:28 D’Quan Benjamin (Blue) 3:39:03 Keyano Liburd (Green) Jayden Hendrickson (Green) Vayden Clarke (Blue) Shandon Burton (Blue) Ticar-J Maynard (Red) Kevonte Hobson (Green) Kevonte Hobson (Green)