Khalitra Swanston crowned Miss Culture 2017

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS) -On the evening of Sunday, August 6, 2017 five young ladies took part in the Miss Culture competition vying for the crown.

Kadejah Liburd, Khalitra Swanston, Donnella Dore, Mervan Thompson and Zarina Alcendor, graced the stage at the Nevis Cultural Complex and competed in five judged categories.

The categories were, Promotional Wear, Swimwear, Talent, Evening Wear and Interview. At the end of the evening’s proceedings, Ms. Zarina Alcendor was awarded second runner up with a total of 780 points. She was victorious in the promotional Wear and Swimwear segments. First runner position was awarded to Ms. Mervan Swanston. She received a total of 794 points.

Ms. Khalitra Swanston came out ahead of her competitors with a total of 797 points. She was victorious in the Talent, Evening Wear and Interview segments. She also received five bonus points to have been punctual on the night of the event. Kadejah Liburd and Zarina Alcendor also got five bonus points for punctuality.