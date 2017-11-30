Kian Envisions Five in First Match

West Indies under 19 selectee, Kian Pemberton, recently returned from Antigua, where he was involved in a fast bowlers training session.

The youthful Nevisian speedster spoke with Curtis Morton of NTV Sports page and explained that one of the facilitators of the sessions, was the famous, Sir Curtly Ambrose.

“He told me about the positioning of my left arm at the point of delivery and he told me that I am able to bowl really fast and I must hit the deck hard,” Pemberton said.

A confident Pemberton noted that he continues to train really hard and is truly up to the challenge of representing the defending champions-Windies under 19 team, in the upcoming 2018 world cup series to be played in New Zealand.

“I have a vision of getting five wickets in my first match in the world cup,” Pemberton said with a smile.

What does a regular training day look like for the young speedster?

He explained that he normally gets up between 4 and 5 am and hits the road running under the supervision of local distance runner, Delvon Clarke.

He guides him into his exercise and fitness routine and later in the day; he goes to the ET Willett Park and works on his fast bowling techniques, with the help of his local All Stars club members and other persons who are happy to assist him.

He again recalled the proud moment when he was told of his selection by Nevis’ Cricket chief, Denrick Liburd.

‘It was a really great feeling,’ he said. He however stated that he was expecting to be selected, after bowling well in the two trial matches in Grenada, where he picked up 1 wicket in the first match and three in the second.

He publicly thanked his mom and dad for their continued support, indicating that his mom continues to pray for him.

He also thanked his sister Michelle Slack for her sterling support and assistance; Delvon Clarke and the many other persons who have stepped up to the plate, to assist him in anyway.

The Windies under 19’s will shortly engage in a camp in St. Kitts from 10th to 20th December, before departing the region on 28th December.

The 2018 world cup will run from January 13th to February 3rd.