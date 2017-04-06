Kian off to under 19 trials.

Story by Curtis Morton,

Earlier in the week, Kian Pemberton of Nevis, journeyed to Antigua where he was set to join with other West Indies under 19 cricketers from around the region, in a camp that will help to set the stage for the selection of the West Indies under 19 team, which will defend its world T-20 championship, which was won in 2016.

The next world cup is scheduled for 2018 and the WICB is committed to working with the young cricketer’s to ensure that they retain the championship when the tournament comes around.

Pemberton for his part, who took some time out to pass by his beloved Mom at her workplace, before boarding the boat to St.Kitts, where he was due to board his flight, indicated that he would do his utmost to impress the selectors that he is ready for the big league.