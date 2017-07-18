KIDDIES CRICKET CAMP POSTPONED TO NEXT WEEK-Under 13’s IN TRAINING

By:Curtis Morton

As the summer camps coordinated by the youth and Sports Department continue for this week, there has been a slight hitch in the Kiddies Cricket program.

According to reports, two of the main facilitators are currently off island and so the program has been postponed until next week.

However, the Nevis under 13 team is undergoing practice and training sessions at the ET Willett park for two upcoming games.

Coach Kezron Archibald explained that the squad was mainly selected from the recently concluded TDC/Runako Morton Primary schools’ league, which was won by the Charlestown Primary school.

The team will be undergoing more intense drills on Tuesday and is getting set to take on their Kittitian counterparts in match on Wednesday and then will journey to St.Kitts this coming Saturday, when they will engage the team in a return match.