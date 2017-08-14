Kieran Powell Finds Form in Final Tour Match before the First Test

By:Curtis Morton

Kieran Powell hit a rich vein of form, after an initial struggle to score big, on the current West Indies tour of England.

In the tour match versus Derbyshire, Powell fell for 92 in the first innings but batted superbly once more, to retire out, on an even 100, in the second innings.

Brothers, Kyle and Shai Hope, along with Roston Chase, also made centuries in the first innings.

Summarized scores: West Indians 427 for 3 dec (Chase 110*, S Hope 107*; Kyle Hope 105; Kieran Powell 92) and 327 for 6 dec (Powell 100 retired, Chase 60*) drew with Derbyshire 181 (Brodrick 52, Holder 3-48) and 327 for 6 declared: Kieran Powell 100 retired; Roston Chase 60

Derbyshire 51 for no loss-Match drawn