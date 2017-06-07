Kieran Powell Included in Squad to face Afghanistan in ODI Series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Kieran Powell of Nevis, has been named in the 13 man squad which has been selected by the Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies for the upcoming One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan.
The squad includes one uncapped player in this format – Roston Chase, the 25-year-old allrounder. He made his international debut last year and has so far played 10 Test matches with 728 runs, including three centuries.
The ODI Series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 9, 11 and 14. First ball in the day/night matches is 2:30pm (1:30pm Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD
Jason Holder (captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Jonathan Carter
Roston Chase
Miguel Cummins
Shannon Gabriel
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Evin Lewis
Jason Mohammed
Ashley Nurse
Kieran Powell
Rovman Powell