Kieran Powell Included in Squad to face Afghanistan in ODI Series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Kieran Powell of Nevis, has been named in the 13 man squad which has been selected by the Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies for the upcoming One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan.

The squad includes one uncapped player in this format – Roston Chase, the 25-year-old allrounder. He made his international debut last year and has so far played 10 Test matches with 728 runs, including three centuries.

The ODI Series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 9, 11 and 14. First ball in the day/night matches is 2:30pm (1:30pm Jamaica Time).

FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Ashley Nurse

Kieran Powell

Rovman Powell