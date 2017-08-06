King Hollywood crowned Calypso Monarch 2017

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- A large gathering turned out at the Nevis Cultural Complex on Saturday, August 5, 2017 to witness the staging of the Calypso Monarch competition.

Nine calypsonians went up against the reigning King, Keith ‘Dis n Dat Scarborough.

The calypsonians were Murray, ChasisD, Mr. Amusing, Gero, Blackhat, Daddy Nature, Freshcole, Hollywood and Astro.

At the end of the first round, it was unsure who was leading as all the participants performed at a high level. The second round was much of the same, and everyone was aware that the judges had a hard task on their hands.

However, at the end of the evening, the judges came to the conclusion that Hollywood had defeated his opponents. He amassed a total of 830 points. His two songs were entitled, ‘De Real disaster’ and ‘My Best Guest’. First runner up was awarded to Daddy Nature with a total of 811 points. His songs were, ‘Sweetest Neatest’ and ‘Patriotic Love’.

Second runner up was awarded to CharisD, the lone female in the competition. She scored a total of 792 points.