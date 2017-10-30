Labour Party in St. Kitts and Nevis wants revised

Monthly Lists of Voters with transfers published

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 29th 2017 – The opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has called on Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Elvin Bailey “to publish forthwith all the Revised Monthly Lists of Voters that have become due for publication after February of 2015 and up to the current date.”

“We also call on you to publish all Monthly Lists that have become due for publication after February 2015 with the inclusion of the relevant Transfers on each such list,” said the letter, signed by SKNLP National Secretary, Mrs. Diana Williams-Humphrey and made public on the weekend.

The SKNLP drew to the attention of Mr. Bailey that since the recommencement of operations at the Electoral Office in Basseterre following a long unwarranted period of closure after the election of 2015, “there has been no publication whatsoever of the Revised Monthly List of Voters as required by law.”

“In addition, although some Monthly Lists appear to be published from time to time, the monthly Transfers are not published on that list as required by law. In fact, the Transfers are not published at all,” said the SKNLP.

The letter was copied to Members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Electoral Commission, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris and Attorney General, Vincent Byron who has ministerial responsibility for the Electoral Office

Last week, Mr. Bailey was accused of illegally removing the names of Nigerian students, other Commonwealth citizens and nationals from the St. Kitts and Nevis Voters List in defiance of a high court ruling.

“This is a very dangerous practice which has been going on since the change of government in mid-February 2015,” said Liburd, indicating that the Labour Party intends to go to challenge the removal in the High Court.

The opposition Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) last week also threatened to take legal action against the Supervisor of Elections and the Electoral Commission over what it said was apparent clandestine attempts to disenfranchise voters.

Registration officers were also accused of allowing persons to register illegally and removing the names of other persons from the list without notice.