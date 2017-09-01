Lady Mayor Hosts Nevisian Contingent.

Leeds-England-The Lady Mayor of Leeds, in England, Ms. Jane Dowson, hosted a special civic reception at the Civic Hall in Leeds, on Wednesday 30th August.

The Mayor, in her address to the fair sized gathering, noted that she was moved to host the reception because of two main factors:

In honour of the great achievements of Mr. Arthur France and his team in creating the Leeds carnival and to also ensure that it has lasted all of 50 years.

To celebrate the significant contribution of the Nevisian contingent, to the Leeds carnival 2017, at tremendous personal sacrifice.

She also made a personation to Premier Vance Amory and Mrs. Amory and also presented pins to the members of the Nevis delegation.

Premier Amory in turn, presented a replica of the national bird of St.Kitts and Nevis to the Lady Mayor and also made a presentation to Mr. Arthur France.

Premier Amory in his brief address, thanked the people of Leeds for hosting the Nevisian contingent and lauded the cultural connection that has been established between the two places.

Musical entertainment in between the speeches, was provided by a local youthful steel band and the Sugar Hill String band and everyone was treated to light refreshments.