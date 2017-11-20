Landline and Internet Network upgrade Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts & Nevis (November 20, 2017)

Dear valued customers

As we enter the final phase of our Superfast upgrade on Nevis, customers residing the areas of:

Burden Pasture, Brown Pasture, Morning Star, Sturge Hill, Church Ground,Braziers Estate, Hamilton Estate, Figtree Lane and Upper Cane Garden may experience intermittent service outages from today November 20th

.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but assure you that our aim is to deliver a more robust and efficient network with a superior voice and internet experience.

Flow thanks you for your patience during this time.