Laptops and Scholarships are on the table with an NRP Win

Charlestown, Nevis (Thursday, October 12, 2017) Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) candidate, Mr. Hensley Daniel has promised to grant scholarships to qualified College students and to continue the One on One laptop program; once the NRP are victorious at the polls.

Daniel made the announcement during an edition of Issues on Freedom FM, Tuesday stating that, “in these financially challenging times, it is important for the government to facilitate a scholarship scheme for well- deserved students attending higher institutions of learning.”

Mr. Daniel gave his pledge during the program that the bursary would help the parents a great extent in offsetting such expenses like books and tuition because as he stated, “an educated society has the tools to become a wealthy society.”

“It is the policy of the NRP team, to give financial assistance to qualified students in higher institutions of learning. For those who are exceptionally brilliant we will give them larger scholarships to attain academic heights because they are the pride of our island. Now, this is not simple chatter. We did it before and we will certainly do it again!”

He lamented that despite the fact that the Nevis electorates gave the present government a higher number of votes in the last local election, he said it is truly pathetic that the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) led Administration chose to neglect the youths and the community with the glaring absence of the One on One laptop program, unfinished roads, a poor water supply and regular outages of electricity.

Mr. Daniel concluded, “I am proud to be a member of the NRP, which has always had a strong legacy of being the political party of education and empowerment to the residents of Nevis.”