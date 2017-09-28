Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) says that CCM projects are just election gimmicks

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS) – Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party, Hon. Joseph Parry thinks that the claim made by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) of delivering geothermal to Nevis amongst other things, are just gimmicks for the imminent elections.

In speaking with Nevispages, Parry said that the information presented to the people of Nevis about geothermal, was not just misleading but it was also insulting. He indicated, that testing is yet to be done so there is no way they should say geothermal will be coming at any particular time. According to Hon. Parry, the Concerned Citizens Movement, when in Opposition went to the breadth and length to destroy geothermal but now they are saying that they will deliver geothermal to the people of Nevis. He noted that if CCM was serious about the people of Nevis getting geothermal, they would have supported it from the beginning when the NRP was in the process of doing it.

The leader of the Opposition further stated, that some of the other things that the government is talking about, are also gimmicks for the upcoming election. He continued, “Projects such as the Mondo Track, the Treasury Building and the Hospital are gimmicks in trying to convince the voters that they are doing something”. He pointed out, that if the Treasury was burnt since 2014, why is it the government is waiting until a few months before the elections to get the building up? He also noted that the government came to office in 2013 so why is it the hospital is just been sorted out? Parry said that a government is elected to work for a full five year term not just 5 months before the next election.

Parry indicated that this was not the first time that CCM is trying those kinds of things close to an election. However, he said that history has shown that sometimes they got away with it and other times they were not as fortunate. He said that leading up to the elections in 2001, they did likewise and got away but in 2006 the voters rejected them with their gimmicks. Parry was of the view that what happened in 2006 will happen again in the upcoming election.