Leewards Hold Upper Hand versus T&T

The Leeward Islands under 19 team was in the ascendancy versus their Trinidad & Tobago counterparts, at the end of day one of their final round match in the WICB three day tournament, being played at the Verchilds playing field, on Thursday 10th August.

The Leewards won the toss and batted first and after a quiet start between Cornelius and Henry, suddenly Cornelius upped the ante when he slammed left arm seamer Lewis, not once but twice for heaved maximums, over long on and long off, respectively.

First ball up from Mahabirsingh, however, Cornelius left alone, expecting turn and a straight ball trapped him in front of off stump.

Henry soon followed shortly after, as a result of an ugly heave, which was caught close to the pitch.

Adams and Smith then got involved in an enterprising partnership and Floyd also helped to steady the middle order.

The Leewards got to 225 all out.

In response, the Trinbago team was struggling slightly on 54 for 3 at the end of day one, with Jamie Cornelius making a crucial strike, in the final moments of play.

Summarized scores: Leewards 225 all out: S. Floyd 49*; Uri Smith 43; Jamie Cornelius 34; Dimitri Adams 31

Mahabirsingh 5 for 69; N. Bidaisee 2 for 33; S. Lewis 2 for 41

Trinidad & Tobago 53 for 4: C. Thurton 22; N. Bidaisee 13

Jamie Cornelius 1 for 1; S. Floyd 1 for 4; Dimitri Adams 1 for 9