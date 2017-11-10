Leewards Hurricanes Remain Firm in Crucial Encounter

By:Curtis Morton

It may have been considered a slow and boring day for some, but it was clear that the Leewards Hurricanes were batting with a clear and deliberate plan in mind.

The regional Cricket action resumed at Warner Park in St.Kitts, on Thursday 9th November, as leaders on the points table, Guyana Jaguars, engaged the home team, Leewards Hurricanes.

The Jaguars won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Guyanese quicks, led by Windies A team speedster, Keon Joseph, bowled with some life and there were a few snorters that created some discomfort for the batsmen.

Several chances went ah begging as well and senior statesman, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was guilty of putting down two in the slips, with the hapless bowler being the impressive Windies under 19 all-rounder, Keemo Paul, who also spilled a caught and bowled chance as well.

The Hurricanes generally scored at a rate of 1.7 runs per over up to tea time, which gradually improved towards the end of the day, to 2.0.

The only batsman to fall, was Chesney Hughes, who was obviously hopping mad, at being sent lbw by presiding umpire Carl Tuckett. He survived two chances prior to his eventual dismissal.

Windies A team player, Montcin Hodge was obdurate for the entire day and even though he too survived a couple of chances, he remained unbeaten at the end of the day, with a well-played half century.

The in form Keacy Carty, came in a number three and immediately impressed the small crowd. The former Windies under 19 player continues to make a statement to the senior Windies selectors. He was positive throughout and was unbeaten on an half of a ton, when the bails were pulled, at the end of day one.

Summarized scores: Leewards Hurricanes 181 for 1: Montcin Hodge 72*; Keacy Carty 61*;

Chesney Hughes 31

Romario Shepherd 1 for 30