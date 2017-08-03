Leewards under 15 Game Rained Out

By:Curtis Morton

The Leewards under 15’s would have been hoping to get some more points in the ongoing WICB regional under 15 tournament on Wednesday, when they engaged the Jamaica under 15 team.

However, rain had the final say, as not a ball was bowled due to wet conditions.

Each team collected 1 point from the no result.

All of the other matches scheduled for that day, were also rained out.

The final round of matches that will commence on Friday 4th August, will see:

Leeward Islands Under-15s vs Windward Islands Under-15s – Windward, Lucas Street

Jamaica Under-15s vs Guyana Under-15s – St. Catherine, Bayfield

Trinidad & Tobago Under-15s vs Barbados Under-15s – North Stars, Crab Hill