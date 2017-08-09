Leewards Under 15 Secure Second Spot In Regional Tournament

The Leewards under 15 team, secured second spot in the WICB regional tournament which was recently played in Barbados.
The Leewards completed a resounding victory in their final game versus Windwards to secure second spot honours.
Summarized scores; Leewards 138 all out: Clinton Reece 28; Kenny Sutton 20; Carlon Tuckett 19; Anderson Amurdan 19
Kervin Gangadeen 3 for 13; Keygan Arnold 2 for 23
Windwards 79 all out: Ackeem August 16; Ephron Charles 15
Jayden Carmichael 4 for 20; Carlon Tuckett 2 for 19
Leewards under 15 won by 59 runs