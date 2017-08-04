Leewards under 19’s Beat Windwads Counterparts

An intriguing contest panned out on the final day between the Leewards under 19 team and their counterparts from the Windward Islands.

This as the 2017 WICB regional under 19 tournament continued in St.Kitts, on Thursday 3rd August.

This particular match was played at the St. Paul’s ground and the Windwards started the day needing another 210 runs to overhaul the Leewards total with all of 9 wickets in hand.

Melius, Eugene and Jeremiah, all threatened to do just that but Zawandi White made great inroads with a remarkable spell, ably assisted by Thomas and Henry, to lead the Leewards to their first win of the tournament, by a nail biting 15 runs.

Summarized scores: Leewards 180 all out: Uri Smith 58; Demari Benta 38

Lee Louisy 6 for 34; Sealron Williams 3 for 26

Windwards 95 all out: Dillon Douglas 21; Tahj Tavenier 17

Kian Pemberton 3 for 44; Elroy Francis 4 for 6; Javani Tyson, Kadeem Henry and Jeromas Thomas 1 wicket each

Leewards 174 all out: Uri Smith 36; Javani Tyson 26; Joshua Grant 24; Kadeem henry 22; Dimitri Adams 22; Demari Benta 21

Sealron Williams 4 for 48

Windwards needing 260 for victory 244 all out J. Eugene 70; Kimani Melius 68; J. Jeremiah 40

Zawandi White 3 for 32; J. Thomas 2 for 31; Kadeem Henry 2 for 46

Leewards under 19 won by 15 runs