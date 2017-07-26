Leewards Under 19’s Falter Versus Trinidad & Tobago

By:Curtis Morton

The Leeward Islands under 19 team was under the gun versus their Guyanese counterparts, at the end of day two of their WICB regional under 19 match, being played at the Verchilds playing field.

The Leewards started the day on 17 for 1, having lost opener Jamie Cornelius in controversial fashion, the previous afternoon, given out caught behind, down the leg side, when many spectators indicated that the ball had brushed the thigh pad of the aggrieved batsman.

The Guyanese pacers and later their spin bowlers, soon placed a strangle hold on the Leewards batsmen and not only was the scoring rate alarmingly slow, but wickets fell at regular intervals.

A rain break for just about an hour, did not help matters and at 58 for 5, they looked hopelessly at sea. However, determined mini partnerships, helped them to eventually get to a round 100 all out.

The Guyanese, batting a second time, lost their first wicket with the score on 8. An aggressive Aley Algon dominated briefly with his 3 fours and 3 sixes but Leewards pacer Kian Pemberton was involved in all five wickets to fall before the close of play, getting four with his pace and bounce and taking the catch to dismiss Algon off Skipper Demetri Adams.

With one more day remaining, the Guyanese team lead by an imposing 221 runs with all of 5 wickets in hand.

Summarized scores: Guyana: 220 all out-Ramnarine Chatura 62; Raymon Perez 48

Kian Pemberton 3 for 51; Zawandi White 3 for 56; Javani Tyson 2 for 20 and Elroy Francis 2 for 39

Leewards: 100 all out-Joshua Grant 28; Paul Miller 17

Ronaldo Ali Mohammed 5 for 11; Kevin St. Clair 3 for 33

Guyana 101 for 5: Aley Algon 36; Kevin St. Clair 27

Kian Pemberton 4 for 35; Demetri Adams 1 for 15

Here are the updated scores in the other two matches which will also conclude today:

Barbados v Jamaica

Barbados 192 all out

Jamaica 179 all out

Barbados 33 for 3

Barbados lead by 46 runs with 7 wickets in hand

Trinidad & Tobago v Windwards

T&T 233 all out

Windwards 153 all out

T&T 117 for 2

T&T lead by 197 runs with 8 wickets in hand