Charlestown-Nevis-Leon Gumbs of Morning Star, was found dead in his home sometime around 10.45 am on Sunday 29th January.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that he was found in a decomposing state, with two bullet wounds to his body and it is believed that the death occurred sometime between Thursday and Friday of last week.

The Police are investigating the matter which is believed to be the first homicide in the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis for 2017.