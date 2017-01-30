NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force produced a limp performance as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat in their second game of the Regional Super50 here Sunday.

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Red Force could only muster a 193 all out off 48.3 overs, with all-rounder Roshon Primus top-scoring with 60, opener Kyle Hope getting 43 and Nicholas Alexis, 28.

Seamer Ivan Thomas was the best bowler with four for 51 while left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum (2-33) and veteran pacer Darren Stevens (2-39) supported with two wickets apiece.

Kent were never threatened in reply as opener Sean Dickson struck a brisk 56 off 67 deliveries to inspire the English County side to victory in the 37th over.

Summarized Scores:

RED FORCE 193 off 48.3 overs (Roshon Primus 60, Kyle Hope 43, Nicholas Alexis 28; Ivan Thomas 4-51)

SPITFIRES 194 for five off 36.1 overs (Sean Dickson 56, Darren Stevens 43, Daniel Bell-Drummond 35)