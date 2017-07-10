Lewis Blitz Blows Away India

By. Curtis Morton

The touring Indian team would have been fancying their chances of having a perfect tour.

After all, they would have dominated the one day series and now with the one off T-20 match in Jamaica on Sunday 9th July, the Indians would have fancied their chances of literally burying the Windies in the dust.

Everything seemed to be going as planned, as Captain Virat Kohli and Dharwan got off to a rollicking start and seemed set for a total above the 200 mark. Their good work was continued by Karthik and Pant.

However, with the fall of these batsmen, the Windies bowlers managed a little bit more discipline and restricted the victors to 190, which for all intents and purposes, was still a very challenging score.

The Windies fans had come out in huge numbers to see a left hander hit the ball all over the park. But the one whom they were looking forward to in doing that, in the person of Chris Gayle, became a mere spectator like those in the stands, as another left hander, Evin Lewis, stole the show.

It was indeed the Evin Lewis show and whereas the crowd was anticipating GAYLE FORCE winds, a massive tsunami struck Sabina Park from the other end.

Lewis hammered the Indian bowlers to all parts of the stadium. He smashed 12 sixes and 6 fours, in his unbeaten hundred, appropriately finishing with another maximum over mid-wicket.

He got two chances but on the day, but who cared? Definitely not the jumping Windies fans.

Summarized scores: India 190 for 6 in 20 overs: Karthik 49; Kohli 39; Pant 38

Taylor 2 for 31; Williams 2 for 42; Samuels 1 for 32

West Indies 194 for 1: Lewis 125*; Samuels 36*

Kuldeep Yadav 1 for 34