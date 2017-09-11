Liat waives fees for passengers stranded in irma jose

Nedburn Thaffe – LIAT passengers in the British Virgin Islands and other areas who have had to re-book flights because of Hurricane Irma and Jose, will not be hit with the additional fees the airline would normally impose.

“Passengers with travel dates from 8th – 10th September will have change fees and fare differences waived,” the airline said in a statement.

LIAT noted that persons will be allowed to re-book flights until September 18.

Those who make booking changes after September 18 however, will be subject to “all change fees and applicable fare differences.”

“We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s call centre for rebooking at their earliest convenience,” said LIAT.

The airline noted that its call centre will be opened on September 10 from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. The numbers to call are 1-888-844-LIAT (5428) if you are calling from inside the Caribbean and 1-246-227-3850 if you are calling from other countries and Barbados.

Meanwhile, LIAT said it has commenced operation of some of its scheduled flights but passengers should expect delays.