Library Week Underwayy

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-The Nevis Public Library, located on Prince William Street Charlestown, is celebrating its Public Library Week 2017. The theme for this year is: “From Subscription Free, Your Public Library Transforming the Community.”

The week was officially opened on Friday 3rd November, when Premier of Nevis, Hon. Vance Amory, declared the week open in a televised address.

He encouraged students across the island ‘to recognise that the library is a place where you can go to help develop yourself as a student or even professionally. The library space should be used to help you develop these three R’s, not as we traditionally know them as Reading, Riting and Rithmetic, but rather Reading, Research and Reasoning.’

The full week of activities include the following:

Sunday 5 –Worship (Taylor’s Memorial Wesleyan

Holiness Church, Charlestown, 10:00 a.m.)

Monday 6 -Start of Week- long Registration drive

(Both Locations))

-Start of Exhibition: History of the Library (C/town)

–School visits

Tuesday 7 -Guest Storyteller Pre-School Story time (Both Locations)

–School visits (afternoon)

Wednesday 8 -Guest Storyteller Pre-School Story time

(Both Locations)

–School visits (afternoon)

Thursday 9 –Early Readers Day – Distribution of book baskets to preschools and Nursery Schools (Both Locations)

-Guest Storyteller Pre-School Story time (Both Locations)

–School visits (afternoon)

Friday 10-I Love My Library Day (Open Day at both Libraries; Information Booth in Memorial Square, giveaways.

Saturday 11-Staff Appreciation Dinner (rescheduled for Saturday November 25)

Chief Librarian, Miss Anatasia Parris, is encouraging the members of the general public to support the activities and help to make the week of activities a success, as the library continues in its quest to help in the development of the island’s children.