Liburd who was buried on Monday was the Federation’s sixth businessman killed in 2017

By:Erasmus Williams

Charlestown, Nevis, November 29, 2017 – Local huckster, 56-year-old Lincoln Liburd, who was gunned down in a house in Zetland’s, Gingerland, Nevis, on November 17, was the sixth businessman murdered in the Federation for 2017.

His bullet-riddled body was discovered on the road, some distance away from a bus that sold clothing and other items.

Liburd was buried on Monday and no one has been held for questioning or arrested for Nevis’ 8th murder for the year.

39-year-old Venezuela-born Cash for Gold businessman, Luis Garcia, was shot and killed in January.

In May, young Pizza businessman, Gregory Mills, was shot and killed.

The double murder of two businessmen, 41-year-old Sean “Spajal” Smith of Taylors and 46-year-old Dennis “Bun Up” Liburd of Mc Knight occurred in June.

Nevisian guest house owner, Benjamin Joseph was killed in August.

A businesswoman and five businessmen were killed in the Federation in 2016, according to statistics.

There have been 22 murders in the Federation for 2017.