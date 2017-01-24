Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), through the efforts of Cricket Operations Manager, Vernon Springer has forged a partnership with Cool and Smooth Ltd and Trident Sports Ltd. This was revealed on Thursday 19, January 2017, at a press conference hosted by LICB at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The sponsorship will include the playing and warm up uniforms for the U15, U17, U19 and Women cricket teams 2017/2018. Apart from that sponsorship Cool and Smooth and Trident Sports also recognized the contribution of three (3) Leeward Islands U- 19 cricketers in Javier Spencer from Antigua and Barbuda, Kian Pemberton from Nevis and Jerellius Louis from St. Kitts and awarded them a one (1) year kit sponsor of cricket equipment.

The Minister of Sports, E.P Chet Greene, lauded the efforts of the partnership, and said this is “ clearly a new path, a new vision in respect to how we treat our development of our athletes, a new a new way which embraces player development should be seen as what it’s worth, celebrated as what it’s worth.” Honorable Minister went on to caution the 3 young cricketers to respect the investment by the sponsors, while appealing to Cooperate Leeward and the private sector to come on board and support our athletes.