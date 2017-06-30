Lloyd Hanley Byron Top 400 Meters Hurdles Champion in the Federation

Lloyd Hanley-Byron who was born in the United Kingdom but whose Nevisian mother originally hails from Cole Hill in Nevis, is presently at the top of his game.

He recently completed the 400 meters hurdles in a meet in Belgium and clocked 51.61 to create a new national record.

He then came to St.Kitts and for the second straight year, competed in the hurdles event for the national trials and even though he was disappointed with his time, he placed first and has been chosen to represent the Federation in this weekend’s upcoming OECS track and field meet to be held in Grenada.

After his trials in St.Kitts, he went off to the Trinidad nationals, during which he competed in the 400 meters hurdles and placed sixth.

He was again disappointed with his time but noted that he is aware of the mistakes he made and would seek to improve this weekend.

Byron is thrilled that after two years of trying out at the nationals trials, that he has been called up to represent St. Kitts and Nevis for the first time.

‘I deem it an honor and a privilege,” he stated. “I will give it my best shot.”