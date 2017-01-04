By:Curtis Morton

A source from within the Nevis Cricket Association, has revealed that unlike the situation last year, when there was a sluggish start to the local Cricket league, the local league is set to commence at the end of January.

According to the source, things are being put in place for the start of the second division league and that will be followed closely by the start of the first division competition.

It was noted that last year, several obstacles prevented the early start of the second division tournament and then that was eventually not completed and so all of the teams that registered last year, will not have to pay a registration fee for this year.

It is being hoped that this year will see a free flow of the various leagues and that all will be completed in reasonable time.

The teams and clubs are therefore forewarned that they should commence practice and training sessions immediately.