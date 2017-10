Local Football chief, Mr. Rohan Isles has indicated that the Nevis Football Association will be hosting a very important general meeting on Tuesday 31st October 2017.

The meeting is slated for the Sports Department’s conference room, located upstairs the Reliable Motors complex, starting at 5 pm.

Isles is inviting representatives of all clubs and teams to the meeting which will in the main, discuss plans for the upcoming Football league on the island.