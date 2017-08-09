Local Second Division Cricket Resumes This Weekend

By:Curtis Morton

The Nevis Cricket Association is making a bid to complete the fixtures in the second division of the local competition.

President Denrick Liburd is adamant that the league recommences immediately after the end of the Culturama season.

The newly released fixtures will see matches on Saturday and Sunday of this coming weekend.

The schedule of the upcoming matches is as follows:

Saturday 12th August

Big Rock v CSS at the ETW at 2 pm

TDC Calypso v Pennyless Govt. Road All-stars at VOJN at 2 pm

GSS v Easterns at GRG at 2 pm

Sunday 13th August

Highlights Int v SL Horsfords Empire at ETW at 10 am

Pioneers v Pennyless Govt Road All-stars at ETW at 2 pm