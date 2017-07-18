Local Team Selected For Cpl Friendly Game

The selection panel, which comprised of two selectors each from St.Kitts and Nevis, has released the 13 member team that will represent the Premier’s X1, in the upcoming second annual friendly match versus the St.Kitts-Nevis Patriots.

The match will be played at the ET Willett Park on Saturday 29th July, commencing at 11.00 am.

Prior to the start of the match, a coaching session will be held by Coach Phil Simmonds, with some of Nevis’ finest young players.

A small fee of $5.00 will be charged for the game, for adults, while children under 12, will get in free. The money collected will be donated to the further development of the game on Nevis.

The Premier’s X1 team is:

Adelvin Phillip-capt; Terrence Ward-v.capt; Elvin Berridge; Akeem Saunders; Jaeel Clarke; Sheeno Berridge; Elsroy Powell; Jason Campbell; Ross Powell; Saheed Williams; Nelson Boland; Wasim Mintos and Justin Athanaze.